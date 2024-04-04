West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that a poisonous snake can be trusted but not the saffron camp. CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of flouting Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was addressing a election rally in Cooch Behar, wherein she alleged that Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are working at the behest of the BJP and urged the Election Commission to look into it and ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

"The BJP is asking you to enrol names for Awas Yojna again. Why will the names be enrolled again? They want further enrolment so that they can chuck it off. You can trust a poisonous snake; you can even pet it, but you can never trust the BJP... The BJP is destroying the country," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asserting that her party TMC will not bow before the "threat of central agencies", Banerjee urged women in Cooch Behar to file police complaints if "there are instances of BSF torturing locals" ahead of the polls, scheduled for April 19.

"The central investigating agencies, the NIA, Income Tax, BSF and CISF are working for the BJP. We will humbly plead to the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field as central agencies are working for the saffron camp. The BJP is violating the MCC," she said.

The BJP only "follows the principle of one nation, one party", Mamata Banerjee claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While reiterating her refusal to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state, Banerjee said that applying for CAA would designate an applicant as a foreigner and advised against it.

Dubbing the BJP a "jumla" party, the TMC supremo accused the saffron party of "peddling lies" regarding the CAA.

"The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. Once you (BJP) implement CAA, NRC will follow. We would allow neither CAA nor NRC in West Bengal. If you apply, you will be designated as foreigners," Banerjee said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi responds to CM Mamata Banerjee in Cooch Behar PM Modi on Thursday addressed a public rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. At the rally PM Modi took a sarcastic jibe at the TMC government in Bengal and said, “I want to express gratitude to Mamata Didi. In 2019, I came to this same ground to address a rally, at the time she got a platform constructed in the middle of this ground to make it smaller in size. At the time, I had said that the public would give an answer to this. Today, she did not do any such thing and I got the opportunity to meet you all."

“I express my gratitude towards the Bengal govt for not creating any obstacles today." PM Modi added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!