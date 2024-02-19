West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 19 January said that her government will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also said that the state government provides separate cards to those whose Aadhaar card is deactivated.

"Those who are playing with the Aadhaar cards and trying to deprive people of their rights, people will throw them out of power. We will issue a separate card that will help to protect the citizen's rights. We have prepared a portal named 'Aadhaar Grievance Portal of West Bengal Government'. Those whose Aadhaar card has been deactivated should inform us as soon as possible so that they continue to enjoy their democratic, social and economic rights," news agency ANI quoted her as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating that Bengal cannot be suppressed, Banerjee said that it is the responsibility of the state government to protect the rights of citizens from ration cards to caste certificates.

"We don't accept this coercive force. I will write a letter to the Prime Minister. NRC won't be implemented here. Any detention camp won't be set here. This is not Assam, Rajasthan, or Madhya Pradesh. We have started giving instructions that separate cards would be issued and distributed within 3 to 4 days," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While responding to questions that it is being claimed that those whose Aadhaar card is being de-activated should report to the BJP office, she said it is a fascist kind of order.

"Why should they go to the BJP office? BJP office propagates riots and hooliganism. Have they ever solved any people's problems? They are doing it in border areas, in north Bengal. They were frightened in Bengal so they are deactivating the Aadhar cards of specific groups. To win more seats they are instigating riots. Bengal will stand by its effort," she added.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!