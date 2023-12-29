West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said the opposition INDIA alliance will be there across the country and in Bengal, only her party can take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Remember, in Bengal, only TMC can teach the Bhartiya Janata Party a lesson, " she said while hailing the Opposition INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024. The statement also comes as the BJP removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of national secretary, citing controversial comments.

Predicting a win for the INDIA bloc against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), CM Mamata Banerjee said “INDIA alliance will be there across the country. In Bengal, TMC will fight and defeat the BJP". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, news agency ANI citing people familiar with developments reported that the Congress will start formal conversations on seat sharing with INDIA Bloc allies from the first week of January 2024.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are only four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc concluded in Delhi on December 19 with the passing of the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that a resolution has been passed that the suspension of MPs is undemocratic.

The meeting took place amid escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

The meeting witnessed the attendance from 28 parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) not willing to 'compromise' The buzz over the seat-sharing formula of the opposition's INDIA bloc hit a crescendo on Friday after a few partners within the alliance hinted at going all 'alone' in next year's Lok Sabha elections or not willing to 'compromise' in their respective states.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has asserted that their party is the biggest in Maharashtra, hinting at no compromise over seat-sharing talks.

"This is Maharashtra, and Shiv Sena is the biggest party here. The Congress is a national party. Uddhav Thackeray is having positive discussions with the decision-making leaders of the Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal. We have always said that Shiv Sena has always been fighting on 23 seats in the Lok Sabha elections including Dadra and Nagar Haveli and that will be firm," Raut had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

