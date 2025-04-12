Mamata Banerjee says ’won’t implement Waqf Act’ in Bengal as BJP flags ‘appeasement politics’ amid Murshidabad violence

The Waqf Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Saturday in a rather long post on X (formerly Twitter). The Bengal CM urged to people in Murshidabad to not engage in ‘unrighteous behavior in the name of religion’ amid violent protests. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee said ‘do not incite riots for the sake of politics’ and threatened legal action for rioters.

“My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained”, Mamata Banerjee said.

Meanwhile security has been tightened in Murshidabad's Jangipur after protests over Waqf Act turned violent in Dhuliyan-Ratanpur area.

'What is the riot about?' Asks Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee in the X post sought to remind the rioters that the Waqf Bill was introduced and made into law after the Central government tabled it. “Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government.” CM Banerjee addressed rioters.

“We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?” Mamata Banerjee asked.

Mamata Banerjee Threatens Legal Action Amid Murshidabad violence over Waqf Bill, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatened legal action. “Remember, we will take legal action against those who incite riots”, the Bengal CM posted, adding ‘We do not condone any violent activity’.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts during protests over the new legislation on Friday.

BJP Flags ‘Appeasement Politics’ BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari while accused CM Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics.

"Targeted violence is taking place in Bengal, encouraged by Mamata Banerjee. When the Waqf Bill was passed by the Parliament, there was a general sense of acceptance and some peaceful protests across the country. But in Bengal, in the name of appeasement, Mamata Banerjee has turned the land of Swami Vivekananda, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Rabindranath Tagore into a laboratory for appeasement politics." Bhandari said.