West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, February 27 condemned the recent deportation of ‘illegal’ Indian immigrants from the United States in chains, calling it ‘shameful.’

The Trinamool Congress chief questioned why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre could not send planes to bring Indians back just like Columbia did.

Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for its alleged silence on the issue, decrying the lack of dignity in the repatriation process and said that the government should have ensured their return with respect.

“Whenever elections approach, the BJP talks about infiltration, but our citizens are deported from the US in chains. Those who returned were brought back in chains. Why? It is a matter of shame for the country,” Banerjee said, addressing a party conference.

Illegal Indian immigrants were brought back from the US in a military aircraft in several batches this month amid a crackdown by President Donald Trump's government against illegal immigrants.

‘Deported in handcuffs and leg restraints’ In the first batch, images of over 100 Indian illegal immigrants deported from the United States in a military aircraft in handcuffs and leg restraints triggered an uproar in Parliament during the Budget Session, prompting questions about the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP).

Amid opposition protests, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Parliament that India is engaging with the United States to ensure that the Indians being deported are not mistreated.

Speaking at the conference on Thursday, Banerjee drew a comparison, pointed out that Colombia arranged planes to bring back its citizens, and questioned why the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre could not do the same.

“If Colombia can send planes to bring back its citizens, why can’t our central government ensure a humane return for our people?” she asked.

Those who returned were brought back in chains. Why? It is a matter of shame for the country.

Last month, Colombia said it would send its presidential plane to Honduras to pick up the Colombian nationals after initially refusing to accept migrant deportation flights from the US, following which President Trump imposed tariffs and other retaliatory measures.