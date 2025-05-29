Mamata Banerjee throws open challenge at PM Modi, BJP: ‘If they have guts, go into elections tomorrow’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a robust open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, responding sharply to recent remarks made by the Prime Minister at the Alipurduar rally, regarding the political situation in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and sadness at PM Modi’s comments, particularly those referring to “Operation Bengal” and “Operation Sindoor".

“What Modi ji said today, we are not only shocked but also very sad to hear this, when the Opposition is representing the country,” she said.

The Bengal Chief Minister directly challenged PM Modi and BJP to put their words to the test by calling for Assembly elections immediately. “If they have guts, go into elections tomorrow, we are ready and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge. But please remember, time is a factor. You must remember the time,” she asserted. She also highlighted the active role of her party’s representative, Abhishek Banerjee, who she said is “speaking every day against terrorism, against terror.”

TMC MLA and national president, Abhishek Banerjee, is currently abroad as part of an all-party delegation representing India on an international diplomatic mission. He departed from Delhi on 21 May, travelling to Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore to convey India’s stance on cross-border terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Mamata Banerjee also criticised PM Modi for his dual role as both Prime Minister and BJP leader, accusing him of politicising sensitive issues. “At that time, Mr Modi, not as the PM but as the BJP president, you are criticising the Government (in Bengal) which is giving you full support, defending the country like anything. You are accusing the Government and you want to blame the Opposition at this time, at this hour to politicise things just like the leader of BJP Jumla Party… You are doing garbage of lies. They loot the country and scoot. It doesn’t look nice to talk in this manner,” she remarked.

Addressing the controversial reference to “Operation Sindoor,” Mamata Banerjee urged respect for women, stating, “Though I don’t have any comments but please remember every woman has respect…”

This fiery rebuttal comes in the wake of PM Modi’s Thursday rally in Alipurduar, where he labelled Bengal as “plagued with problems” and criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government over incidents of violence in Murshidabad and other districts.