West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was asked by Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe if she would be leading the Opposition INDIA bloc, upon a chance meeting at Dubai Airport. CM Banerjee who met Wickremesinghe at the Dubai airport was also amused by the question.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo who has embarked on a tour to Dubai and Spain, replied to President Wickremesinghe, “If people support us, we can be in a position (power) tomorrow". Over two dozen opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The coordination committee of INDIA held its first meeting at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Wednesday. In a post on X, Banerjee said that Wickremesinghe, seeing her at the airport lounge, called her to “join for some discussion" when she invited him to the state-organised Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in November. “His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and (have) invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata," she said.

Banerjee also said Wickremesinghe has invited her to visit the island country.

“It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications," she added.

Banerjee reached Dubai on Tuesday evening and was at the airport there this morning to board her flight to Spain.

This year’s BGBS is scheduled for November 21-22.

Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday morning left for the tour of Dubai and Spain, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Mamata Banerjee said, "It's been five years since we went abroad. Spain was the theme country of this year's International Kolkata Book Fair. They are good in manufacturing and other industries. We will be participating in business conferences there."

"They (foreign delegates) come here again and again. But we don't go. That's why we are going now. A business conference is also scheduled in Dubai. I will keep you people informed from time to time," she said.

(With agency inputs)