Manipur CM Biren Singh resigns amid ongoing ethnic violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday, nearly two years after ethnic violence erupted in the state. The BJP leader handed over the resignation letter from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Biren Singh had on Saturday said his government has been making all efforts to restore peace in the strife-torn northeastern state and to ensure that people live together as before.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

Manipur Violence In May 2023, Manipur, a northeastern state in India, experienced the eruption of ethnic violence between the Meitei people, the majority residing in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills.

This violence was triggered by a dispute over an affirmative action measure, specifically the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status, which sparked protests and clashes.

A march organized by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, to oppose this demand, led to confrontations and the escalation of violence.

The initial riots involved attacks on houses and properties, with the violence quickly spreading to both Kuki-dominated and Meitei-dominated areas, targeting minority communities.

Reuters reported that in the first week alone, 7 Kukis and 10 Meiteis were killed. By mid-May 2023, government figures indicated 73 deaths, 243 injuries, and the burning of 1,809 houses, displacing over 46,000 people. The violence resulted in a significant loss of life, displacement, and destruction of property, deeply affecting the region28.