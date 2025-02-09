Manipur CM resigns: Congress slams Biren Singh’s move, says ’came too late’

With Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh hit out at him saying the decision came very late.

Both the Congress leaders were of the opinion that PM Narendra Modi must visit Manipur at once, listen to the people and explain his plan to bring back normalcy in the state that has been marred with ethnic violence for almost two years now.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur for nearly two years and PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur.

He wrote, “For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur. The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning.”

“But the most urgent priority is to restore peace in the state, and work to heal the wounds of the people of Manipur. PM Modi must visit Manipur at once, listen to the people and finally explain his plan to bring back normalcy,” he concluded.

Echoing similar opinion, Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications – Jairam Ramesh – stated that his party was fully prepared to bring a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers.

He added Biren Singh resigned sensed the atmosphere and resigned, adding Congress has been demanding his resignation since the beginning of May 2023.

Taking to X he wrote, “Yesterday in the Manipur Assembly, the Congress Party was fully prepared to bring a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers.”

“Sensing the atmosphere, the CM of Manipur has resigned. The Congress party had been demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister of Manipur since the beginning of May 2023, when there was turmoil in Manipur,” he added.

Ramesh also stated that the announcement by Biren Singh came too late and took a dig at PM Modi for not visiting Manipur ever since the turmoil began.

“The CM's resignation came too late. The people of Manipur are now waiting for the visit of our frequent flyer Prime Minister who has now left for France and the USA - and who has neither had the time nor the desire to visit Manipur in the last twenty months."

N Biren Singh write to Governor: Earlier in the day, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

In his letter to the governor, Singh said, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri.”

His resignation came hours after he returned from Delhi. On Saturday, Singh convened a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat in connection with the upcoming assembly session beginning February 10.

