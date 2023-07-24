Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu made an appeal to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in Manipur in the strife-torn state "with a right approach". The appeal comes in the wake of a disturbing incident that recently came to light, wherein two women were paraded naked and assaulted by a group of men in Manipur.

The video of the incident surfaced on July 19 that took place in Kangpokpi district of the northeastern State on May 4, sparked nationwide outrage and condemnation from various political parties during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Chanu, who hails from Manipur but now resides in Bengaluru, has been an ardent advocate against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Her hunger strike for 16 years had been a powerful protest against the Act's implementation in the region.

“I want to appeal that we all are human beings. What is the need for all such hatred? As humans, we own nothing while living and can't take anything from this world when we die...We depend on each other as we are social animals so let us be humans first," Chanu said.

The 51-year-old activist, who is famously known as the 'Iron Lady' of Manipur, shared her deep perturbation over the video. She called for unity and empathy among people, emphasising the importance of embracing our shared humanity and rejecting hatred and barbarism.

The situation in Manipur has been tense since May 3, following protests against a High Court order regarding the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). This status would allow the Meitei community, primarily residing in the Imphal valley and nearby regions, to purchase land in hilly areas. The demand for ST status arose due to their increasing population and land requirements.

Manipur Police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

"The very recent horrific viral video is already over two months old incident, I just want PM Narendra Modi to intervene with a right approach... as he is the responsible Prime Minister of a country with diverse, multi-diverse ethnic identity in all fields," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to the disturbing video, expressed his sorrow and shame, stating that the incident is unacceptable in any civilized society. He said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society." He assured that the perpetrators behind the heinous act would not be spared and justice would be served for the victims.

"No accused will spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," PM Modi said in the national capital ahead of beginning of Parliament Monsoon session.

(With inputs from ANI)