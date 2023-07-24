Manipur: Irom Sharmila seeks PM Modi's intervention, says 'you are responsible for...'2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu has appealed to the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in Manipur following the release of a video showing two women being paraded naked and assaulted.
Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu made an appeal to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in Manipur in the strife-torn state "with a right approach". The appeal comes in the wake of a disturbing incident that recently came to light, wherein two women were paraded naked and assaulted by a group of men in Manipur.
