Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, on Monday took a dig at Opposition Congress as part of a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) versus Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A on the Manipur violence and sexual harassment case.

Smriti Irani at the BJP headquarters in Delhi said that Congress is running away from discussion on Manipur. The politician further reiterated the claim that sexual harassment were prevalent in opposition party ruled states. “Congress is running away from discussion on Manipur as they know they will have to answer on crimes against women in their states but I want to appeal that stop using crime against women as instruments to settle political scores..." BJP MP Smriti Irani told reporters.

Since after the video of two Kuki Zo women being sexually harassed by a mob of Meitei men became viral also revealing that the crime that took place on 4 May, found no punitive action till mid-July, Opposition has accused the ruling dispensation of turning a blind eye.

Meanwhile BJP has counter attacked the opposition by flagging sexual harassment cases in states governed by Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The opposition mounted a fresh attack on the government after the May 4 incident video surfaced showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and assaulted by a group of men from the other side.

Six people have been arrested so far, including a juvenile, involving the incident.

The Congress accused the BJP of resorting to whataboutery and running away from discussion in parliament like "fugitives".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The Prime Minister and his drum beaters are diverting and deflecting from the enormous tragedy that has overtaken all of Manipur in the past 80 days by creating false equivalence with an issue relating to Rajasthan."

The Congress also put up a picture of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on its Twitter account with a "Failed report card".

Irani hit back on Twitter, saying, "There are depths of depravity very few are capable of - keeping a scorecard regarding women."

"There are instances of wilful ignorance very few incessantly exhibit. On both counts - depravity and wilful ignorance- CONgress scores well. Discuss in Parliament if the dynasty permits," she said.