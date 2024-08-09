Atishi breaks down as Manish Sisodia gets bail, Sanjay Singh says ’his life was destroyed’ | How Opposition reacted

Manish Sisodia gets bail: Celebrations erupted among Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders after the Supreme Court granted bail to Manish Sisodia on Friday, August 9, in both ED and CBI cases linked to Delhi excise scam irregularities.

Delhi Minister Atishi broke down while reacting to the news, and Sanjay Singh called the bail a “victory of truth.”

The Bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, granted bail, noting that Manish Sisodia, had already been in custody for 17 months and acknowledging his right to a speedy trial.

“Today, the truth has won, the students of Delhi have won. He was put in jail because he provided good education to poor children,” Atishi said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was granted bail in April 2024, said, “This is the victory of truth. As I have said earlier, there is no truth/evidence in this case. Our leaders were forcibly put in jail. Manish Sisodia was kept in jail for 17 months.”

ATISHI BREAKS DOWN: WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi breaks down as she remembers AAP leader Manish Sisodia



He has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi Excise policy case.

Sanjay Singh added that the bail granted by the Supreme Court was a “slap on the dictatorship of the Centre."

He said, “I thank the Supreme Court that we got justice and the decision has come in favour of AAP and every worker is excited. I pray to God that Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain also come out of jail soon. This is a slap on the dictatorship of the central government.”

In a post on X, party MP Raghav Chadha said, “The whole country is happy today as Manish Sisodia, the hero of Delhi education revolution, got bail. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart. Manish ji was kept behind the bars for 530 days. His crime was that he gave a better future to the children of the poor. Dear children, your Manish uncle is coming back [sic].”

On Manish Sisodia'a bail, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “We all know that ED is being misused by BJP for a long time. They are using it as a political tool to silence the opposition. Manish Sisodia's release has shown that the legal system has taken a long time to give justice to him.”

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the central government. “This is a big day, and what the country's biggest court has said today will prove to be a milestone. No crime was proven, you kept him in jail for 17 months without proving it. Can the central government return Manish Sisodia's 17 months to his family? ” he asked.