Former PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India’s economic liberalisation, breathes his last at 92

Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, who was also known as the 'architect of India's economic liberalisation,' passed away on Thursday. He breathed his last at the AIIMS New Delhi emergency ward, after being in ‘critical condition.’

Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha in April 2024. Despite his age-related illness, Singh attended some sessions of Parliament in a wheelchair — a rare display of dedication by the 92-year-old academician and economic strategist.

Manmohan Singh entered politics in June 1991 when he joined the Congress. He was appointed Finance Minister by then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Manmohan Singh is known for introducing a series of bold reforms to revive and transform India's economy. Apart from being an economist, he served as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India, from 2004-2014, and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Manmohan Singh's expanse of knowledge In addition to being credited with economic reforms and policies, Manmohan Singh was known for his witty speeches in Parliament and interviews that set him apart from his contemporaries. Be it responding to criticism or quoting French author Hugo for his maiden speech, the former PM's speeches weaved in quotes from former US Presidents, highlighting his vast knowledge. His knowledge of Urdu poetry is also known. Singh used to make his point by citing Urdu couplets in Parliament.

In his maiden speech as Finance Minister in Parliament on July 24, 1991, Manmohan Singh famously quoted the French writer and politician Victor Hugo, saying, "No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come."

Thirty years later, on the anniversary of economic liberalisation on July 23 2021, Manmohan Singh recalled Robert Frost’s poem, “But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep”.

Manmohan Singh's tenure in 2004 and 2009 During the UPA-I tenure in 2004, the average annual GDP growth rate under Manmohan Singh was 8.3 per cent, a figure that had never been reached in any prior five-year period. Renowned economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia, in her column on Mint, stated that while luck was definitely at work, India also had to thank Manmohan Singh for the reforms undertaken in 1991.

However, before India could reap the benefits of the seeds by Manmohan Singh the UPA-II government was cornered into what began to be called ‘policy paralysis,' stated Ahluwalia.

Manmohan Singh's academic achievements The former PM has achieved a string of degrees. From bagging a first class from Cambridge University to securing a first class even in matriculation, Manmohan Singh bagged it all.

Manmohan Singh completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics at Panjab University in 1952 and 1954, respectively, and earned his Economic Tripos from Cambridge University in 1957. He then went on to complete a D.Phil in Economics at Oxford University in 1962.

