Manmohan Singh’s birthday: PM Modi prays for former PM’s ’long and healthy life’, Rahul Gandhi shares greetings

“Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Narendra Modi posted on X

Updated26 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Manmohan Singh's birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Thursday, September 26.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Manmohan Singh's "humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping our country’s future continue to inspire me and millions of Indians". He posted on X, “Happy Birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji...Wishing you good health and happiness always!”

Meanwhile, Union minister Jitin Prasada said, "Wishing good health and happiness to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also said, “Warm birthday wishes to former PM Shri. Manmohan Singh. The simplicity and vision with which you have led the nation, displaying utmost determination and integrity, is truly remarkable and continues to inspire leaders across party lines. Wishing you good health and joy.”

Manmohan Singh was India's Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014, and was the country's finance minister in the government headed by P V Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, a period marked by transformative economic reforms.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsManmohan Singh's birthday: PM Modi prays for former PM's 'long and healthy life', Rahul Gandhi shares greetings

