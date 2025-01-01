Manmohan Singh memorial: Centre in touch with family to finalise location

The Central government is looking at various locations to identify a site for setting up a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who died on December 26, 2024 at the age of 92. The government is also in touch with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh to finalise the location for his memorial.

According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials visited sites around the Sanjay Gandhi memorial in the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal and identified some spots where a memorial could come up.

The sources have also said that the government is discussing three or four options with Manmohan Singh's family to set up his memorial. The sources said no site had been finalised yet and everything would be done in consultation with Manmohan Singh's family.

The Centre will set up a trust before allotting the selected land to it for the memorial, the reports said. The government has already conveyed its willingness to set up a memorial to the former prime minister's family. Also Read: The understated leadership of Manmohan Singh was rare and inspirational

Manmohan Singh, often referred as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92 following age-related complications. He was taken to Delhi's AIIMS when he lost consciousness at his residence. Also Read: Manmohan Singh Death: Govt to allocate space for ex-PM’s memorial, says Home Ministry

The Congress criticised the government for holding his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat. The BJP and the Congress also engaged in a bitter war of words over the cremation and the setting up of a memorial.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, presiding over the 50th anniversary celebrations of Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, said on Wednesday, January 1, that the institute will be renamed after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.