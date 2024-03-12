Manohar Lal Khattar resigns today as Haryana CM: What it means for BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024
The resignations of Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers in Haryana have come as the BJP's ties with the JJP is headed for a split ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday after meeting Governor Bandaru Dattareya hours after the speculation of a split in the Bharatiya Janata Party's alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Manohar Lal Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned.