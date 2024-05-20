Many armies struggle for recruits. In Sweden they turn them away.
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 20 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST
SummaryAmerican and European militaries are straining to reinforce their ranks to deter Russia. Sweden’s answer is to conscript only the brightest and best.
REVINGEHED, Sweden—Deep in the Scandinavian forest, Elin Forsberg’s face is planted in the grass, her arms pinned to her back by two soldiers in mock arrest.
