Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s health worsens on 5th day of hunger strike as he refuses intravenous fluids

Activist Manoj Jarange is currently in the throes of an indefinite hunger strike, which has now entered its fifth day, as he advocates for the inclusion of the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Launched on January 25, 2025, this marks Jarange's seventh such protest in just over a year. According to news reports, the Maratha quota activist's health is now deteriorating.

Manoj Jarange Patil's health has reportedly begun to deteriorate, yet he remains resolute in refusing intravenous fluids, despite the pleas from health officials and local leaders.

PTI reported that on the morning of January 29, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas visited him at the protest site in Antarwali Sarati, located in Maharashtra's Jalna district, urging him to reconsider his stance on medical intervention.

District Civil Surgeon Dr R S Patil and a medical team were present at the protest site. They requested Jarange to accept medical intervention, but he refused to budge.

Jarange had some water on Monday night after a request by locals.

On Tuesday also, after a request from Santosh Deshmukh's family, the activist agreed to have water. However, he has refused to take intravenous fluids despite repeated requests, as per health officials.

Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike has drawn significant attention, particularly as it coincides with broader calls for justice following the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a local sarpanch who was tragically killed in 9 December 2024.

Jarange has demanded capital punishment for those responsible for Deshmukh's death, which has added urgency to his protests. Maharashtra Police have so far arrested seven persons in that case.

The activist and 104 other activists, including women, initiated this hunger strike to pressure the Devendra Fadnavis led-Maharashtra government into implementing a draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of Marathas.

This recognition is crucial for granting reservation rights under the OBC category. Despite previous legislative efforts that provided a separate 10% reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs, Jarange insists that this is inadequate and continues to push for OBC classification.

The activist on Saturday expressed hope that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would address the Maratha community's demands, including their inclusion under the OBC category.

This is Manoj Jarange Patil's seventh indefinite fast since September 1, 2023, when police lathi-charged protesters at Antarwali Sarati.