‘Maratha quota agitation to continue at least till…’: Manoj Jarange's fresh warning to Maharashtra government
A day after calling off the protests and praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said that the agitation will continue till the members of the community start receiving the benefits of reservation. The development came as several Maratha quota activists criticized Manoj Jarange and accused him of going easy on the government, who just handed him the draft proposal.