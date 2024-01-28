A day after calling off the protests and praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said that the agitation will continue till the members of the community start receiving the benefits of reservation. The development came as several Maratha quota activists criticized Manoj Jarange and accused him of going easy on the government, who just handed him the draft proposal.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Friday that the Marathas will get the benefit of OBC reservation in the state and the government will soon issue Kunbi certificates to all the applicants. Manoj Jarange, who was leading huge protests in Maharashtra welcomed the announcement and decided to call off the indefinite hunger strike for Maratha quotas.

"Our agitation will continue until at least one person from my community benefits under the new rules the state is going to introduce. The state government has shown me the draft, and the final notification is yet to be out. We are closely watching the developments," Manoj Jarange said while speaking with the reporters in the Jalna district of Maharashtra.

The Maratha leader said that he would go to Raigad fort on Monday and pay his tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "I will go home (in Jalna district) only after paying tributes," he said.

The contentious Maratha quota

The Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra is walking a tightrope as Manoj Jarange's hunger strike is gathering a lot of momentum in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Marathas constitute 32% of the population in the state and wield a considerable influence in the politics of Maharashtra.

The task of granting the Maratha reservation is a daunting one as giving it ‘out of the scope’ of existing OBC reservations can bring the ire of the judiciary, like in the past, and putting it ‘inside the scope’ of existing OBC reservations puts government on the backfoot with other communities.

(With inputs from PTI)

