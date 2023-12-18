Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha reservation today i.e. on 18 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting comes a day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday refused to budge and give time to the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation after December 24, 2023 over Maratha reservations.

While addressing a press conference in Jalna in 17 December, Jarange-Patil said, “We would not give even one hour after December 24, 2023, ensure reservation to Marathas by then. There will be more than 3 crore people in the next movement." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If the government gives any answer tomorrow then we will wait till December 24. Marathas will protest peacefully after December 24," he had said on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandeepan Bhumare met Jarange and sought an extension of the time frame after informing what the government has done so far.

Maharashtra is witnessing protests by the Maratha community led by Jarange-Patil who is the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, who is seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On November 3, Jarange-Patil withdrew his indefinite strike in the second phase after setting the December 24 deadline for the government to take a decision on the Maratha reservation.

The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after Jarange sat on an indefinite hunger strike on October 25. The agitation has witnessed violence, suicides and the resignation of legislators in support of reservations.

Meanwhile, the process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has already begun in Maharashtra. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservations in the OBC category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) chairperson Justice (retd) Anand Nirgude submitted his resignation from the post to the state government earlier this month. Following this, the state government appointed Bombay High Court (Retired) Judge Sunil Shukre, who played a key role of mediator in persuading Jarange to end his hunger strike last month, as the chairperson of the commission, overlooking the Maratha quota.

(With inputs from ANI)

