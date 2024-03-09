Maratha quota not possible, don't fall prey to false promises: Raj Thackeray amid alliance talks with BJP
Amid alliance talks with the Maharashtra BJP ahead off the Lok Sabha polls, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has told the Maratha reservation activist, Manoj Jarange Patil, to not fall prey to the false promises of quota for the community
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on Saturday that he spoke with quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil and told him that reservations for Marathas, the Bill for which has been passed in the Maharashtra Assembly, is not technically possible. Raj Thackeray also told Manoj Jarange to not fall for the false promises, days after the Maratha Reservation Bill which proposes 10 per cent quota in education and jobs for the members of the Maratha community, was passed in the legislative Assembly. Raj Thackeray's remarks have come days after the Maharashtra BJP Ashish Shelar met the MNS chief probably for fresh alliance talks between the two parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.