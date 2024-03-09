Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on Saturday that he spoke with quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil and told him that reservations for Marathas, the Bill for which has been passed in the Maharashtra Assembly, is not technically possible. Raj Thackeray also told Manoj Jarange to not fall for the false promises, days after the Maratha Reservation Bill which proposes 10 per cent quota in education and jobs for the members of the Maratha community, was passed in the legislative Assembly. Raj Thackeray's remarks have come days after the Maharashtra BJP Ashish Shelar met the MNS chief probably for fresh alliance talks between the two parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raj Thackeray also asserted that granting the Maratha community reservation in government jobs and education would lead to other communities making similar requests to the state government.

"When I met Jarange, I had told him that it would not be technically possible to grant reservation to the Maratha community. For this, a session of the Lok Sabha is necessary. Moreover, this issue is not limited to the Marathas alone but communities in every state. If one community gets reservations, all communities will make the same demand. I request the Maratha brethren not to fall prey to false promises," Raj Thackeray was quoted as saying at his party's 18th foundation day in Nashik.

Raj Thackeray further assured MNS workers of success, saying PM Narendra Modi, Jana Sangh, Congress did not become successful overnight.

"Narendra Modi's success was not overnight. The Jana Sangh was formed in 1952 and became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980. Even Atalji's government lasted for 13 days first, then for 13 months and then four and half years. Later, the Congress ruled for 10 years, and now the BJP has been in power for 10 years. With our clear, honest stand, we will also get success for sure, but patience is necessary," he said.

Speaking of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial, Raj Thackeray said the real memorials are the forts Shivaji Maharaj built as he called for restoration of them.

The MNS chief said, “The issue has been pending since the Congress government. Even Prime Minister Modi came for the bhumi puja, but the project has not been completed. At that time also, I had said that it was impossible, as ₹25,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore is required to erect a statue in the sea. The real memorials of Shivaji Maharaj are the forts he built."

