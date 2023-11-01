Maratha quota stir: Jarange Patil turns down all-party appeal to end indefinite fast; protests continue
As many as 141 cases have been registered so far in connection with the violence related to the Maratha quota agitation in recent days, Maharashtra DGP said, adding that 168 persons have been arrested.
Turning down an appeal issued by all political parties to end his indefinite fast, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on November 1 said he would continue to remain on fast till reservation for the entire Maratha community is officially announced.
