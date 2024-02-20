Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Maratha Reservation Bill for 10% quota in education, jobs passed in Maharashtra
BREAKING NEWS

Maratha Reservation Bill for 10% quota in education, jobs passed in Maharashtra

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

The Maratha Reservation Bill that proposes 10 per cent quota in education and jobs for Marathas has been passed in Maharashtra Assembly

Mint Image

The Maratha Reservation Bill that proposes 10 per cent quota in education and jobs for Marathas has been passed in Maharashtra Assembly.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated, please refresh the page.

