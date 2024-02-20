Maratha Reservation Bill for 10% quota in education, jobs passed in Maharashtra

The Maratha Reservation Bill that proposes 10 per cent quota in education and jobs for Marathas has been passed in Maharashtra Assembly.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated, please refresh the page.
