As Russian troops mass for an expected full-on assault of Ukraine’s east, thousands more are besieging the southeastern city of Mariupol in a protracted battle to dislodge Kyiv’s forces from the strategically important port.

Mariupol’s defenders have frustrated Russia’s seven-week effort to seize the city, which sits near separatist territory that Moscow’s Ukrainian allies grabbed in 2014, when Russia also took over Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Gaining control of Mariupol would let Moscow claim a swath of Ukrainian territory from Crimea on the Black Sea to Luhansk in the eastern Donbas region, and free up thousands of Russian troops to join the looming eastern assault.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faced early military setbacks on the approaches to Kyiv and in the Black Sea, it could offer a symbolic win to tout on May 9, the anniversary of the 1945 Soviet victory over Nazi German forces and a major Russian national holiday that the Kremlin celebrates annually with a large military parade in Moscow.

“It is a symbol of success, the first major military victory, a large city," said Igor Korotchenko, a reservist colonel in the Russian Army and editor of Russia’s “National Defense" magazine that offers insights and analysis on the country’s national security. Taking Mariupol would also hold military significance, he added.

The Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the importance of Mariupol for Russia. Aleksandr Yushchenko, a Communist Party member of Russia’s State Duma, recently said on state television that while taking Mariupol would be significant, a greater reward would be “the liberation of Donbas," in which the port city is located. Mr. Putin earlier this year recognized the independence of pro-Russian regions of Donbas, a declaration that the U.S. and other Western nations have rejected as an excuse for seizing Ukrainian territory.

Mariupol holdouts’ ability to thwart Russian attacks, and their rejection of Moscow’s appeals to surrender, has played into patriotic messages that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issues daily and has encouraged Ukrainian forces elsewhere.

The city, until recently home to roughly 400,000 people, with a mix of industry, port facilities and parks on the Sea of Azov, now lies in ruin after weeks of Russian bombardment that destroyed most of its infrastructure and housing. Thousands of civilians are believed to be trapped there without adequate food, water or power. In recent days, Russia has taken advantage of its air superiority in the region and has used long-range bombers to strike the city, Ukraine says.

Mr. Zelensky has recently said that continued Russian attacks on Mariupol and a defeat of Ukrainian forces there would end stuttering peace negotiations with Russia, ongoing for several weeks.

Ukrainian forces in Mariupol have been able to resist by retreating to the city’s vast Azovstal steel plant, which has underground nuclear-bomb shelters with power supplies and a network of tunnels, military analysts said. The reinforced structures allow Ukrainian fighters to move about and position to skirmish with Russian forces.

The underground facilities on the eastern edge of the city center are shielded by tons of steel-reinforced concrete that can be several yards thick, according to a Russian military analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity because of Moscow’s new censorship law, which threatens lengthy jail time for comments deemed to disparage or undermine Russia’s military. Inside are beds and likely food supplies stored in preparation for a nuclear war. Though vastly superior in number and firepower, Russian forces would struggle to physically expel defenders, the analyst said.

Western analysts believe that Ukrainian forces were provisioned with food and ammunition before the war began on Feb. 24, hoping to hold on for a long fight.

“Russian commanders will be concerned by the time it is taking to subdue Mariupol," British Air Vice Marshal Mick Smeath, London’s defense attaché in Washington, said Monday, summarizing the British Defense Ministry’s intelligence analysis. “Concerted Ukrainian resistance has severely tested Russian forces and diverted men and materiel, slowing Russia’s advance elsewhere."

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday it was investigating reports that units of Russia’s marine forces were preparing a naval assault on Mariupol. The Pentagon couldn’t confirm such an effort but said Monday a landing is possible. Russia has at least one tank-landing ship in the Sea of Azov, near Mariupol, and others further away in the Black Sea.

Russian military specialists say Moscow has committed roughly 10,000 soldiers to capturing Mariupol. Even if Russia erodes Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to a point where it can declare victory, Moscow will likely need to keep some troops to control the city and fight an expected resistance movement, analysts said.

A senior U.S. defense official said Monday that capturing the city would free up almost a dozen battalion tactical groups, each generally composed of between 700 and 900 soldiers, that could be used elsewhere in eastern Ukraine.

Many military analysts believe that Russia will eventually capture Mariupol, given the resources it has put in the fight.

“Ultimately Russia has the resources to take the city, as long as it is willing to pay the costs," said Dylan Lee Lehrke, a lead analyst at open-source intelligence consultants Janes. “It will simply take lives and time."

The fight has assumed outsize proportion for both sides due to Mariupol’s location and the history of its defenders. The city was a vital gateway for Ukraine’s huge grain exports, on which many other countries relied for food. The port, sprawling steel mill and other industrial facilities made Mariupol an economic engine of the country’s prewar economy, and so a prize for whoever controls the region when fighting subsides.

Among the Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol is the Azov Regiment, a militia created in 2014 that originally included some far-right nationalists and was later incorporated into Ukraine’s National Guard. During fighting in Donbas that began in 2014, the regiment liberated Mariupol from Russian-backed separatists.

Russia has justified its invasion of Ukraine in part as an effort to rid the country of people Moscow has called Nazis now controlling it.

Moscow’s portrayal of Mariupol’s defenders as Nazis and its difficulties in taking the city are likely prompting Russian forces to become even more brutal in their siege tactics, some Western analysts said.

“If a soldier is not moving forward and achieving successes, then his morale is sinking and he is only thinking about his own safety and not about achieving goals he does not even understand," said Michal Jach, head of the Polish parliament’s defense committee, who is involved in Warsaw’s efforts to support Ukraine against Russia.

Air Vice Marshal Smeath added that Russia’s “targeting of populated areas within Mariupol aligns with Russia’s approach to Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016," where it reduced cities to rubble to crush resistance.

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it doesn’t target civilians and state television has repeatedly aired images of Russian soldiers it says are helping residents of eastern Ukraine bombarded by Kyiv’s forces. It has accused Ukrainians soldiers of using civilians as human shields and of preventing them from departing via humanitarian corridors, a claim officials in Kyiv deny.