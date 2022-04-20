Mariupol, in ruins, still looms large for Russia and Ukraine

The city, until recently home to roughly 400,000 people, with a mix of industry, port facilities and parks on the Sea of Azov, now lies in ruin after weeks of Russian bombardment that destroyed most of its infrastructure and housing. Thousands of civilians are believed to be trapped there without adequate food, water or power. In recent days, Russia has taken advantage of its air superiority in the region and has used long-range bombers to strike the city, Ukraine says.