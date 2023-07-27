Mark Zuckerberg Could Be Held in Contempt of Congress: What to Know
Summary
- House Republicans threaten to cite Meta CEO for what they say is failure to provide adequate documents in response to subpoena
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee threatened a vote Thursday on whether to recommend holding Meta Platforms’ Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress unless he turns over internal company documents, part of a long-running debate about the proper relationship between government officials and social-media companies.
