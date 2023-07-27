Mark Zuckerberg Could Be Held in Contempt of Congress: What to Know

Republicans say Meta and other social-media companies are censoring conservative views, sometimes under pressure from the government. Democrats say the government must work with the companies to respond to election manipulation and other threats. The tensions have already led to a court fight that threatens to upend how the government and social-media companies deal with perceived online threats. Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, now finds itself front and center of that debate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}