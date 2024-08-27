Mark Zuckerberg says goal is to be ‘neutral’ on politics

In his letter to Jordan, Zuckerberg said that Meta “shouldn’t have demoted" a New York Post story about President Biden’s son Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election. The Post said at the time that its reporting was based on email exchanges between the two Bidens that were provided by allies of President Donald Trump, who in turn said they received them from a computer-repair person who found them on a laptop. At the time, dozens of former intelligence officials signed a letter that then-candidate Biden cited in a presidential debate saying that the release of the emails had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."