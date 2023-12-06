Marketing ‘Bidenomics’ Wasn’t Biden’s Idea?

This has not settled the debate. In fact, the opposing sides are digging in. “I don’t think that inequality denial (after climate denial) is a very promising road to follow," Mr Piketty tells your columnist. “We’ve been showered with prizes from the establishment for our academic contributions on this very topic," adds Mr Saez. Others say the jpe paper has won the day. “It seems clearly correct to me," says Tyler Cowen of George Mason University. “The Piketty and Saez work is careless and politically motivated," says James Heckman, a Nobel prizewinner at the University of Chicago.