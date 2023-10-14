McCarthy ousted, Scalise backs out: Here's how US House Speaker crisis is likely to play out
US faces leadership crisis after McCarthy's ouster and Scalise backing out. Jim Jordan wins Republican vote, but not all Republicans support him
The United States leadership has been confronted with a leadership crisis after speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted and the only nominee of the Republicans for the post of House Speaker, Steve Scalise, backed out. While Scalise taking a step back only mirrors McCarthy's vow to not fight the contest again, it also reiterates that the GoP is ungovernable.