Meaning of JMM has become ‘jam kar ke khao’ — PM Narendra Modi blasts Jharkhand govt in Dhanbad | 8 key quotes
PM Modi says the dynastic, corrupt, and appeasing government of the JMM-Congress alliance has hampered development in Jharkhand, and the meaning of JMM has become ‘jam kar ke khao’.
With just months left for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all-out attack on the ruling alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress in Jharkhand.
6) "Dhanbad and the surrounding area have industrialists and labourers. The INDI Alliance opposes every scheme made by us or creates obstacles to it... We will continue the free ration scheme... We implemented 'One nation, one ration card' scheme... Women power is going to play a huge role in making India develop... In the last 10 years, BJP has solved multiple problems of the women..."
7) "The Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development... The foundation stone of the Electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century... After that, the scammer government of Congress came into power and this project was shut down... In 2014, I gave a guarantee of reviving this project. Today, a number of houses are lightened because of this power plant..."
8) “The slogan of '400 paar' is being raised because the country has faith in Modi's guarantee... I want to apologize that the 'pandal' is too small today. Only 5% of the people are inside, the rest are outside in the sun… Only one sound is audible everywhere and that is 'Ab ki Baar, 400 paar'."
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!