With just months left for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all-out attack on the ruling alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress in Jharkhand.

Addressing a public meeting at Barwada in Dhanbad after a roadshow, Modi said the meaning of JMM has become "jam kar ke khao".

"The meaning of JMM has become 'jam kar ke khao' (eat as much as one can). 'Rangdaari' (extortion) is on the rise in Jharkhand, and infiltration is increasing due to appeasement. JMM, Congress leaders have only one work to fill their coffers," Modi said.

In his address, Modi also targeted the Congress, saying the party has considered Adivasis as its vote bank.

Here's what Modi said:

1) “The meaning of JMM has become 'jam kar ke khao'. 'Rangdaari' is on the rise in Jharkhand, and infiltration is increasing due to appeasement. JMM, Congress leaders have only one work to fill their coffers."

ALSO READ: PM Modi says ‘step toward Atma Nirbharta’ while unveiling projects worth ₹35,700 crore in Jharkhand. 10 things to know

2) “JMM and Congress have only considered the Adivasis as their vote bank... They will never let the talented people of the tribal communities come forward. These dynasts only think of their own family… Modi is doing everything for your future... You are my family and the future of your children is my guarantee."

3) “For fast development in Jharkhand, better law and order and an honest government are important. But the dynastic, corrupt, and appeasing government of JMM-Congress has deteriorated the situation."

4) “In Jharkhand, extortion has increased. Because of appeasement, trespassing has increased. JMM-Congress leaders are busy filling their safe vaults. They have created mountains of unnamed properties... We had seen heaps of coal, but heaps of cash were seen for the first time... This is your money... Whatever is looted, has to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee. When I take action against such people, they run away because they are aware of their deeds."

5) “I am working on solving the water issues... But the INDI Alliance is halting it... Only 50% of the work of the Jal Jeevan Mission has been able to complete... They are creating obstacles in making houses for the poor... INDI Alliance government is anti-development and anti-people... Their only vision is to snatch the rights of the people and enjoy... The middlemen are not able to have the commission anymore... Those who have lost their commission are abusing me... But their abuses don't reach me because your blessings are protecting me..."