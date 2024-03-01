With just months left for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all-out attack on the ruling alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress in Jharkhand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a public meeting at Barwada in Dhanbad after a roadshow, Modi said the meaning of JMM has become "jam kar ke khao".

"The meaning of JMM has become 'jam kar ke khao' (eat as much as one can). 'Rangdaari' (extortion) is on the rise in Jharkhand, and infiltration is increasing due to appeasement. JMM, Congress leaders have only one work to fill their coffers," Modi said.

In his address, Modi also targeted the Congress, saying the party has considered Adivasis as its vote bank.

2) “JMM and Congress have only considered the Adivasis as their vote bank... They will never let the talented people of the tribal communities come forward. These dynasts only think of their own family… Modi is doing everything for your future... You are my family and the future of your children is my guarantee."

3) “For fast development in Jharkhand, better law and order and an honest government are important. But the dynastic, corrupt, and appeasing government of JMM-Congress has deteriorated the situation."

4) "In Jharkhand, extortion has increased. Because of appeasement, trespassing has increased. JMM-Congress leaders are busy filling their safe vaults. They have created mountains of unnamed properties... We had seen heaps of coal, but heaps of cash were seen for the first time... This is your money... Whatever is looted, has to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee. When I take action against such people, they run away because they are aware of their deeds."

5) “I am working on solving the water issues... But the INDI Alliance is halting it... Only 50% of the work of the Jal Jeevan Mission has been able to complete... They are creating obstacles in making houses for the poor... INDI Alliance government is anti-development and anti-people... Their only vision is to snatch the rights of the people and enjoy... The middlemen are not able to have the commission anymore... Those who have lost their commission are abusing me... But their abuses don't reach me because your blessings are protecting me..."

6) "Dhanbad and the surrounding area have industrialists and labourers. The INDI Alliance opposes every scheme made by us or creates obstacles to it... We will continue the free ration scheme... We implemented 'One nation, one ration card' scheme... Women power is going to play a huge role in making India develop... In the last 10 years, BJP has solved multiple problems of the women..."

7) "The Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development... The foundation stone of the Electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century... After that, the scammer government of Congress came into power and this project was shut down... In 2014, I gave a guarantee of reviving this project. Today, a number of houses are lightened because of this power plant..."

8) “The slogan of '400 paar' is being raised because the country has faith in Modi's guarantee... I want to apologize that the 'pandal' is too small today. Only 5% of the people are inside, the rest are outside in the sun… Only one sound is audible everywhere and that is 'Ab ki Baar, 400 paar'."

