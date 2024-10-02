Meet Japan’s new leader

It’s an important global event when the world’s third-largest economy and a significant ally of the United States gets a new leader—even when that country is Japan. Tokyo has a history of producing a parade of bland, largely anonymous Prime Ministers with the occasional star. Which will Shigeru Ishiba be?
Mr. Ishiba on Friday was elected leader of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which makes him Prime Minister given the LDP-led coalition’s majority in both houses of parliament. He immediately called a snap election for Oct. 27 to shore up his mandate, so Japanese politics will remain in turmoil.
The leadership race, which featured nine candidates, started when former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stepped aside amid an LDP campaign-finance scandal. Mr. Ishiba’s immediate political challenge will be to rebuild public trust in the LDP while facing stiff competition from Yoshihiko Noda of the Constitutional Democratic Party.
Articulating a policy agenda might help, since this was notably lacking from the internal LDP contest. Mr. Ishiba is strongest on national defense. He’s expected to maintain Mr. Kishida’s agenda to double Japanese defense spending as a share of GDP, as well as developing stronger alliances with the U.S. and South Korea. He’s visited Taiwan several times, most recently in August, and supports efforts to deter a Chinese invasion of the island.
Don’t misinterpret Mr. Ishiba’s stated desire to renegotiate the status-of-forces agreement governing America’s military presence in Japan: By all accounts he favors a more equal security partnership, not a weaker alliance with America. He has in mind an Asian version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
The bigger mystery surrounding Mr. Ishiba is what he thinks about Japan’s economy and how to revive it. He’s generally described as a “moderate," whatever that means in a policy environment as distorted as Tokyo’s. He appears to accept the Bank of Japan’s recent decisions to raise interest rates, whereas second-place LDP finisher Sanae Takaichi opposed these moves.
Mr. Ishiba counts as a deficit hawk, and has been cooler than Ms. Takaichi to the idea of ever more debt-fueled “stimulus." His monetary and fiscal positions mark the LDP’s break from the Shinzo Abe era, where monetary easing and blowout spending were the most visible of the “three arrows" in Abenomics. Mr. Ishiba may favor tax increases, including on capital income and some industries, which alongside his monetary views probably explains why Tokyo stock prices have fallen this week.
He’s enthusiastic about renewable energy, less so about nuclear power. One of his first promises on taking office was to continue household energy subsidies. Hailing from a rural region, he talks up the economic potential of agriculture.
How any of this coheres into a plan to boost Japanese prosperity amid population decline, monetary normalization, security tensions with China and trade tensions with a potential Donald Trump Administration in Washington is a mystery. It’s a question Japanese voters can ask this month as they decide whether to ratify the LDP’s leadership choice at the polls.