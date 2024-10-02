Meet Japan’s new leader

Mr. Ishiba counts as a deficit hawk, and has been cooler than Ms. Takaichi to the idea of ever more debt-fueled “stimulus." His monetary and fiscal positions mark the LDP’s break from the Shinzo Abe era, where monetary easing and blowout spending were the most visible of the “three arrows" in Abenomics. Mr. Ishiba may favor tax increases, including on capital income and some industries, which alongside his monetary views probably explains why Tokyo stock prices have fallen this week.