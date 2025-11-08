Meet the advisers who will shape Mamdani’s administration

Duwaji and Mamdani were married earlier this year after the two met on the dating app Hinge. The 28-year-old Syrian-American is an illustrator who uses her Instagram account to push for Palestinian rights and showcase her artwork to her 1 million followers. While she largely stayed out of the spotlight during the mayoral race, she accompanied her husband to vote and joined him on stage after his victory speech. Mamdani had his first conversation about running for mayor with Duwaji. She has advised him on important decisions throughout the mayoral race and played a key role with the campaign’s branding and visuals.