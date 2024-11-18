Messy fight for Trump’s treasury chief spills into public
Brian Schwartz , Andrew Restuccia , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 03:42 PM IST
SummaryHoward Lutnick’s chances were falling, but Elon Musk took to social media Saturday in an attempt to bring him back—and discredit Lutnick’s rival, Scott Bessent.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A messy fight over who should be President-elect Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary has played out privately at Mar-a-Lago in recent days. It all spilled into public view on Saturday.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less