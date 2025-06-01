Mexico has never voted for judges, and now it’s electing 2,700
José de Córdoba , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Jun 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Summary
Mexicans will vote Sunday in judicial races for federal and state judges, a new practice that opponents fear will give the ruling party control of the judiciary and empower candidates with criminal ties.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MEXICO CITY—Mexicans will vote Sunday in nearly 2,700 judicial races for federal and state judges, a new practice that the government says will stamp out corruption but that opponents fear will give the ruling party control of the judiciary and empower candidates with criminal ties.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story