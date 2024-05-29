Mexico is about to elect its first female president. Her job: save the nation
José de Córdoba , Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 29 May 2024, 04:38 PM IST
SummaryPresidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum has a commanding lead in polls, buoyed by a popular incumbent and promises to bring a national crime wave under control.
MEXICO CITY—Claudia Sheinbaum, a Jewish woman with a Ph.D. in energy engineering, is expected to become the first female president of Mexico, a historic ascent in a largely Catholic country.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less