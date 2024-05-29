Mexico is about to elect its first female president. Her job: save the nation

Sheinbaum accompanied her first husband, leftist student leader Carlos Imaz, to live in San Francisco from 1991 through 1995. She joined a group of about a dozen young graduate students who campaigned for the right for Mexicans living abroad to vote in Mexico’s elections, said Gaspar Rivera, another activist. Mexico granted that right in 2005, and more than a quarter million Mexicans living outside their country, mostly in the U.S., will be able to cast ballots in the June election.