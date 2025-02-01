‘Middle class always in PM Modi’s heart’: Amit Shah hails Budget as FM Sitharaman says ‘no income tax till ₹12 lakh’

  • Amit Shah lauded Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget announcement of zero income tax for those earning up to 12 lakh per annum. He noted that Prime Minister Modi prioritised the middle class, and the tax exemption would improve their financial situation.

Updated1 Feb 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Saturday.(Sansad TV)

Home Minister Amit Shah on February 1 hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech. This came as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the abolition of income tax until 12 lakh under the new tax regime. Taking to X, the home minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the middle class.

Budget 2025 LIVE Updates

Taking to X, Amit Shah said, “The middle class is always in PM Modi’s heart. Zero Income Tax till 12 Lakh Income. The proposed tax exemption will go a long way in enhancing the financial well-being of the middle class. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries on this occasion.”

Income Tax Budget 2025 LIVE

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 01:55 PM IST
