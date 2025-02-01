‘Middle class always in PM Modi’s heart’: Amit Shah hails Budget as FM Sitharaman says ‘no income tax till ₹12 lakh’

Home Minister Amit Shah on February 1 hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech. This came as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the abolition of income tax until ₹12 lakh under the new tax regime. Taking to X, the home minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the middle class.

Taking to X, Amit Shah said, “The middle class is always in PM Modi’s heart. Zero Income Tax till ₹12 Lakh Income. The proposed tax exemption will go a long way in enhancing the financial well-being of the middle class. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries on this occasion.”