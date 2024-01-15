Milind Deora's resignation from Congress long in the making; Mumbai South seat in question
Milind Deora's decision to join Shiv Sena may be influenced by Mumbai South's past support for the party, but it is unclear if he will be granted the constituency.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set out on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday from Imphal, Manipur, while Senior Congress leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the grand old party to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
