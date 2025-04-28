‘Militancy, terrorism will end when…’: Omar Abdullah’s powerful speech in Assembly on Pahalgam horror | Top quotes

Pahalgam attack: Addressing the special session of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly on Monday, CM Omar Abdullah claimed that “militancy and terrorism will end when people will support us (Jammu and Kashmir).”

Speaking in the Assembly, Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the gruesome terror attack that killed 26 people at the Baisaran meadow near the picturesque town of Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22.

‘Militancy and terrorism will end when…’ Expressing grief, Omar Abdullah stated: “Militancy and terrorism will end when people will support us. This is the beginning of that... We should not say or show anything which harms this movement that has arisen... We can control militancy using guns; it will end only when people support us. And now it seems people are reaching that point.”

The National Conference leader further claimed that around 10 per cent of people spread misinformation about the Pahalgam attacks, and warned hem to refrain from doing so.

‘Not in charge of law and order in Jammu and Kashmir’ “We are not in charge of law and order in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said, adding, “But I will not use today's situation to demand statehood from the Centre. I won't demand statehood over dead bodies. We will demand it on another occasion.”

‘Demand statehood at the expense of 26 lives’ “My brand of politics is not so low that I would demand statehood at the expense of 26 lives,” he stated, emphasising that politics must have its boundaries, particularly when human lives are at stake.

The demand for statehood has been a longstanding point of contention between the Centre and the Opposition. The restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

‘Neither of us supports this attack’ Omar Abdullah noted that silence was observed in mosques across Kashmir to pay tribute to the victims, calling it “huge and very significant”.

“Neither of us supports this attack. This attack has hollowed us. We are trying to find a ray of light in this... In the last 26 years, I have never seen people come out to protest against an attack like this,” said Omar Abdullah. The CM added that the protests were voluntary, with people carrying banners, posters, and raising slogans against terrorism.