Minister Jaishankar bats for “re-globalisation” at B20 Summit1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Jaishankar’s call for “re-globalisation” involves a vision for a more democratic economic order, with multiple centres of production and not just consumption. This would also reduce volatility and improve resilience in global supply chains
New Delhi: India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday emphasised on the need for “re-globalisation", as the world recovers from shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic and conflicts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message