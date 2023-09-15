Mint Explainer: Has China's defence minister gone missing too?
Summary
- Reports in the US media say General Li is being investigated for corruption and is set to lose his position
China’s defence minister General Li Shangfu has not been seen in public for some weeks now. Reports in the US media, citing sources in the Chinese leadership, say General Li is being investigated for corruption and is set to lose his position. This comes just months after China’s foreign minister Qin Gang disappeared mysteriously from public view. Mint takes a closer look at the developments.