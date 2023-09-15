Li Shangfu's disappearance and Chinese politics

General Li’s reported disappearance spells further instability for China’s military. In August, President Xi Jinping removed two senior commanders in charge of the PLA’s Rocket Force, which is tasked with managing the country’s missile and nuclear weapons arsenal. However, some experts believe this will not have a broader impact on Chinese politics. “If the removal of the defence minister and the Rocket Force leaders was because of corruption, it indicates that Xi’s vetting process for selecting top officials is deeply flawed and suggests corruption is commonplace within the system despite Xi’s decade-long campaign against it," said Dennis Wilder, a former intelligence official, to the Financial Times.