Mint Explainer: Bhutan's new India-linked SAR and implications for South Asia
Summary
- With India's integral involvement and China's looming presence, the development of Gelephu Special Administrative Region could become a pivotal point in the region's economic and diplomatic narrative
In a move that could reshape its economic landscape, Bhutan has announced the establishment of a new Special Administrative Region (SAR) in Gelephu, strategically located along its border with India. The announcement, made by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk during his National Day speech on 17 December, signals Bhutan's intent to revitalize its economy by leveraging its geographical position to bridge South and Southeast Asian markets.