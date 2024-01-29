Mint Explainer: Death of US soldiers in Jordan drone attack and implications
Some suggest targeting Iranian assets directly, but this risks escalating the West Asian conflict, an outcome the Biden Administration seeks to avoid
Three US military personnel were killed in a drone strike at an American facility in Jordan, close to the Syrian border. This incident marks the first American casualties from enemy action in the region since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on 7 October. It's seen as a significant escalation in the already volatile West Asian situation.