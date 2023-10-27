Mint Explainer: Decoding India's reaction to Qatar's death sentence to 8 Indians

India's reaction

India's response to the verdict has been measured. The country’s leadership has refrained from publicizing the issue or criticizing Qatar overtly. New Delhi has consistently stressed the importance of the well-being of the detained men, ensuring it doesn't appear as intervention in Qatar’s legal affairs. The Indian Foreign Ministry’s official response has been subdued, saying that they will continue liaising with Qatari officials and support the affected families. Some experts suggest that India might work towards a governmental resolution for the detainees. It's been noted that earlier attempts by Indian intelligence to convince Qatari security about the detainees' innocence weren't successful.