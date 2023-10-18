Mint Explainer: Demystifying the electoral bonds scheme
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday constituted a five-judge bench to deliberate on the case pertaining to the highly debated electoral bonds scheme. The court has set 31 October and 1 November for hearing the pleas challenging the bonds scheme. The constitutional bench could conclude the final hearing just weeks before the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. Mint examines the concerns related to the transparency and accountability of the scheme, as well as its potential for misuse as a political funding source.