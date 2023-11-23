Mint Explainer: Foiled attack on pro-Khalistan leader and India-US ties

What does this mean for India’s broader diplomacy?

This development comes as an unwelcome distraction for New Delhi. The news came on the day India was hosting the Virtual G20 Summit and expected to talk up its achievements during its Presidency of the G20, which is set to end this month. Some argue that this latest story will cause some reputational harm, especially after Canada has already made similar allegations amid India’s vociferous denials. Others suggest that the fallout will be limited, since India and Canada seem to be inching towards a diplomatic thaw while New Delhi and Washington have played down the matter.